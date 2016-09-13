Voltaire Network
Kerry and Lavrov Agree on Cease-Fire in Syria

by Webster G. Tarpley

Plan Would Freeze Many Conflict Zones, Get Humanitarian Aid to Aleppo and Other Cities, Foster Superpower Strikes Against ISIS and Al Qaeda/Nusra; Syrian President Assad Endorses Deal; Beware Attempts by ISIS, Nusra, and Fellow Travelers to Sabotage Chances for Peace; Deal Shows How Moscow and Washington Can Cooperate for International Peace and Security; If Accord Holds Through U.S. Nov. 8 Vote, GOP Defeatist Rhetoric Will Be Deflated; Blurtgate Begins as GOP Candidate Gives Readout of Secret Briefing on TV; DC U.S. Court of Appeals Stops Kansas, Georgia, and Alabama from Imposing New Vote Suppression Measures; North Carolina Still Attempting to Enforce Restrictions; Voting Rights Issue May Decide Election; Senator Barbara Boxer Calls for Probe of Trump Firm

Webster G. Tarpley

