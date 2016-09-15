Voltaire Network
«Current Concerns», n°19, September 14th, 2016

No peace without Nation-Sate

Sovereign national state and international stability in the current era, by Prof Dr Ilias Iliopoulos / Focussing again on the rights and duties of the national states. For a Europe as a collaboration of sovereign states which respect the right and preserve peace, by Karl Müller / Hillary Clinton stands for war, by Hannes Hofbauer / Trump, candidate for peace?, by Rainer Rupp / Migrants at the Swiss South border. Inventory from the Swiss perspective, by Marianne Wüthrich / Correctly recognising the signs of the times. Is Germany preparing for a war? Consequences for Switzerland / Think of emergency supply / “He would rather put his money into a crate…” About the ethical cooperation banking association’s responsibility, by Georg Koch / Responsibility for the whole “Isenthaler Wildheuer und Wildheulandschaft” (Isenthal wild haymaking and landscape of wild hay harvesting) awarded the Landscape of the Year 2016 by the ‘Swiss Foundation for Landscape Conservation (SL-FP)’, by Urs Knoblauch.

Partners | Zurich (Switzerland)
+

Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)

Attached documents

 
«Current Concerns», n°19, September 14th, 2016
(PDF - 1 Mb)
 
Current concerns

"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “No peace without Nation-Sate”, Current Concerns (Switzerland) , Voltaire Network, 15 September 2016, www.voltairenet.org/article193279.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

15 years of crime
From 10 September 2001 to today
15 years of crime
by Thierry Meyssan
The Kurdistan projects
The Kurdistan projects
by Thierry Meyssan
Turkey – the new strategic doctrine
256. Criticism of the Chicago Economic School
«Current Concerns», n°18, August 23rd, 2016
Criticism of the Chicago Economic School
Partners
 
The new Russian armored bomber will revolutionize battlefield
The new Russian armored bomber will revolutionize battlefield
by Valentin Vasilescu, Voltaire Network
 
Netanyahu's reckless conduct endangers Israel
Netanyahu’s reckless conduct endangers Israel
by Ehud Barak , Voltaire Network
 
State of the Union Address 2016: Towards a better Europe
State of the Union Address 2016: Towards a better Europe
by Jean-Claude Juncker, Voltaire Network
 
Kerry and Lavrov Agree on Cease-Fire in Syria
World Crisis Radio
Kerry and Lavrov Agree on Cease-Fire in Syria
by Webster G. Tarpley, Partners
 
The Bomb is Authorized
“The Art of War”
The Bomb is Authorized
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 