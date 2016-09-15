Sovereign national state and international stability in the current era, by Prof Dr Ilias Iliopoulos / Focussing again on the rights and duties of the national states. For a Europe as a collaboration of sovereign states which respect the right and preserve peace, by Karl Müller / Hillary Clinton stands for war, by Hannes Hofbauer / Trump, candidate for peace?, by Rainer Rupp / Migrants at the Swiss South border. Inventory from the Swiss perspective, by Marianne Wüthrich / Correctly recognising the signs of the times. Is Germany preparing for a war? Consequences for Switzerland / Think of emergency supply / “He would rather put his money into a crate…” About the ethical cooperation banking association’s responsibility, by Georg Koch / Responsibility for the whole “Isenthaler Wildheuer und Wildheulandschaft” (Isenthal wild haymaking and landscape of wild hay harvesting) awarded the Landscape of the Year 2016 by the ‘Swiss Foundation for Landscape Conservation (SL-FP)’, by Urs Knoblauch.
Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)
Attached documents
|
«Current Concerns», n°19, September 14th, 2016
(PDF - 1 Mb)
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
Article licensed under Creative Commons
The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).
Source : “No peace without Nation-Sate”, Current Concerns (Switzerland) , Voltaire Network, 15 September 2016, www.voltairenet.org/article193279.html
You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.
How to participate in Voltaire Network?
The members of our team are all volunteers.
Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.