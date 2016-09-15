«Current Concerns», n°19, September 14th, 2016

No peace without Nation-Sate

Sovereign national state and international stability in the current era, by Prof Dr Ilias Iliopoulos / Focussing again on the rights and duties of the national states. For a Europe as a collaboration of sovereign states which respect the right and preserve peace, by Karl Müller / Hillary Clinton stands for war, by Hannes Hofbauer / Trump, candidate for peace?, by Rainer Rupp / Migrants at the Swiss South border. Inventory from the Swiss perspective, by Marianne Wüthrich / Correctly recognising the signs of the times. Is Germany preparing for a war? Consequences for Switzerland / Think of emergency supply / “He would rather put his money into a crate…” About the ethical cooperation banking association’s responsibility, by Georg Koch / Responsibility for the whole “Isenthaler Wildheuer und Wildheulandschaft” (Isenthal wild haymaking and landscape of wild hay harvesting) awarded the Landscape of the Year 2016 by the ‘Swiss Foundation for Landscape Conservation (SL-FP)’, by Urs Knoblauch.