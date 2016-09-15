A prosperous and equitable development for all is possible – here and now. It is not real economy but false theories that prevent real economic development, Interview with Richard A. Werner / Turkey, Russia – François Hollande’s permanent “Munich”, by Nicolas Dupont-Aignan / What does the strength of a country characterise? Current reflections on socio-psychological processes, by Barbara Hug / Being a citizen on the way towards a multipolar world, by Karl Müller / Who will be Austria’s next president? Direct democracy as a touchstone / 125 years popular initiatives to amend the Federal Constitution. A blessing for Switzerland – a model for other peoples, by Marianne Wüthrich / The assessment of the validity of popular initiatives being a matter of the Parliament. Interview with Thomas Minder / What are the reasons for English at an early age in Switzerland?, by Gisela Liebe / Warm mountain water for sustainable fish farming. Tropenhaus Frutigen, a tropical house in the alps, as pioneer of land-based aquaculture, by Heini Hofmann.
Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)
Attached documents
|
«Current Concerns», n°18, August 23rd, 2016
(PDF - 720.7 kb)
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
Article licensed under Creative Commons
The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).
Source : “Criticism of the Chicago Economic School”, Current Concerns (Switzerland) , Voltaire Network, 15 September 2016, www.voltairenet.org/article193280.html
