«Current Concerns», n°18, August 23rd, 2016

Criticism of the Chicago Economic School

A prosperous and equitable development for all is possible – here and now. It is not real economy but false theories that prevent real economic development, Interview with Richard A. Werner / Turkey, Russia – François Hollande’s permanent “Munich”, by Nicolas Dupont-Aignan / What does the strength of a country characterise? Current reflections on socio-psychological processes, by Barbara Hug / Being a citizen on the way towards a multipolar world, by Karl Müller / Who will be Austria’s next president? Direct democracy as a touchstone / 125 years popular initiatives to amend the Federal Constitution. A blessing for Switzerland – a model for other peoples, by Marianne Wüthrich / The assessment of the validity of popular initiatives being a matter of the Parliament. Interview with Thomas Minder / What are the reasons for English at an early age in Switzerland?, by Gisela Liebe / Warm mountain water for sustainable fish farming. Tropenhaus Frutigen, a tropical house in the alps, as pioneer of land-based aquaculture, by Heini Hofmann.

