World Crisis Radio

U.S. Warplanes Reportedly Attack Syrian Army Forces Encircled by Terrorists

Putin Working to Save Truce, Warns That U.S. Reliance on Armed Groups Is “Very Dangerous Route”; Obama Must Fire SecDef Ashton Carter and Gen. Votel of Central Command, Punish Others Responsible, and Re-Assert Control of U.S, Military to Preserve Cease-Fire; “Free Syrian Army” Terrorists Threaten to Kill U.S. Special Forces, Forcing Them to Retreat; Faction Fight in Obama Administration over Cooperation with Russia Against ISIS and Nusra Terrorists in Syria Pits Realistic Forces in Kerry State Department Against Incompetent Neocon Pentagon Boss Ashton Carter, Who Are Intent on Sabotaging Truce to Get Regime Change; Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Joseph Dunford “Voiced Little Objection” to Kerry Plan; U.S. Officers Reject Meddling in Syrian Civil War; Wreckers Cite Legal Technicalities, Are Shell-Shocked by Their Own Failure to Train “Moderate” Terrorist Rebels; Kerry Asks “What’s the Alternative?” Princeton Professor Doubts Britain Will Really Leave the European Union; More on the Catastrophic Trickle-Down Reaganomics Now Revived by GOP Ticket to Loot Working People