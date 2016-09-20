Putin Working to Save Truce, Warns That U.S. Reliance on Armed Groups Is “Very Dangerous Route”; Obama Must Fire SecDef Ashton Carter and Gen. Votel of Central Command, Punish Others Responsible, and Re-Assert Control of U.S, Military to Preserve Cease-Fire; “Free Syrian Army” Terrorists Threaten to Kill U.S. Special Forces, Forcing Them to Retreat; Faction Fight in Obama Administration over Cooperation with Russia Against ISIS and Nusra Terrorists in Syria Pits Realistic Forces in Kerry State Department Against Incompetent Neocon Pentagon Boss Ashton Carter, Who Are Intent on Sabotaging Truce to Get Regime Change; Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Joseph Dunford “Voiced Little Objection” to Kerry Plan; U.S. Officers Reject Meddling in Syrian Civil War; Wreckers Cite Legal Technicalities, Are Shell-Shocked by Their Own Failure to Train “Moderate” Terrorist Rebels; Kerry Asks “What’s the Alternative?” Princeton Professor Doubts Britain Will Really Leave the European Union; More on the Catastrophic Trickle-Down Reaganomics Now Revived by GOP Ticket to Loot Working People
- Ambassador Samantha Power
Historian, journalist and analyst of US foreign policy. His most recent published work is Surviving the Cataclysm: Your Guide Through the Worst Financial Crisis in Human History (Progressive Press, 2011).
World Crisis Radio
World Crisis Radio
World Crisis Radio
World Crisis Radio
World Crisis Radio
Article licensed under Creative Commons
The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).
Source : “U.S. Warplanes Reportedly Attack Syrian Army Forces Encircled by Terrorists”, by Webster G. Tarpley, Voltaire Network, 20 September 2016, www.voltairenet.org/article193388.html
You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.
How to participate in Voltaire Network?
The members of our team are all volunteers.
Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.