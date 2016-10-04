85% of the Iraqi Kurds who joined Daesh were trained in Quranic schools

The Minister of Foundations and Cults of the Regional Kurdish Government of Iraq has revealed that 85% of the local Kurds who have joined Daesh were educated in Quranic schools.

These Quranic schools exist mainly in Afghanistan, in Egypt, in Iran and in Yemen. There are 23 in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Regional Kurdish Government of Iraq has collaborated, and still collaborates with Daesh – whether for the conquest of territories in Iraq or for the trafficking of hydrocarbons. However, it is worried about the transformation of the people who have joined the jihadists and committed atrocities with them.

More than 150 of them have returned to the Kurdish region of Iraq and have been placed under police surveillance.