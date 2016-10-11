«Current Concerns», n°21-22, October 10th, 2016

What future for the EU?

The EU is facing an existential crisis, by Dr Bruno Bandulet / Future Workshop EU Europe? After the Bratislava Summit – and what they think in the US, by Karl Müller / Chief editor of the “Zeit” exercises self-criticism / Mass migration and state failure – legal, political and cultural aspects of the refugee crisis, by Hans Köchler / Resistance against the dismantling of direct democracy is announced to the National Council’s decision dated 21 September 2016, by Marianne Wüthrich / Elections in Russia – almost 75% of the votes for “United Russia”. Putin’s policy confirmed by a constitutional majority, by Robert Stelzl / “It takes an outcry of humanity”. Wide condemnation of euthanasia for 17-year-old / TTIP – economic content (part 2), by Dario Rivolta / CETA/TTIP – the 3rd phase of colonialism, by Eberhard Hamer / Swiss franc and direct democracy (part 1). What is going on with our money?, by W. Wüthrich / Education for all in Kakuma / Swiss cultivated mushrooms – fresh harvest all year round, by Heini Hofmann.