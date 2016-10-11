The EU is facing an existential crisis, by Dr Bruno Bandulet / Future Workshop EU Europe? After the Bratislava Summit – and what they think in the US, by Karl Müller / Chief editor of the “Zeit” exercises self-criticism / Mass migration and state failure – legal, political and cultural aspects of the refugee crisis, by Hans Köchler / Resistance against the dismantling of direct democracy is announced to the National Council’s decision dated 21 September 2016, by Marianne Wüthrich / Elections in Russia – almost 75% of the votes for “United Russia”. Putin’s policy confirmed by a constitutional majority, by Robert Stelzl / “It takes an outcry of humanity”. Wide condemnation of euthanasia for 17-year-old / TTIP – economic content (part 2), by Dario Rivolta / CETA/TTIP – the 3rd phase of colonialism, by Eberhard Hamer / Swiss franc and direct democracy (part 1). What is going on with our money?, by W. Wüthrich / Education for all in Kakuma / Swiss cultivated mushrooms – fresh harvest all year round, by Heini Hofmann.
Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)
Attached documents
|
«Current Concerns», n°21-22, October 10th, 2016
(PDF - 1.2 Mb)
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
Article licensed under Creative Commons
The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).
Source : “What future for the EU?”, Current Concerns (Switzerland) , Voltaire Network, 11 October 2016, www.voltairenet.org/article193642.html
You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.
How to participate in Voltaire Network?
The members of our team are all volunteers.
Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.