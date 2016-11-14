Urgent – who is assassinating Al-Qaïda officers since 9 November?

Since the defeat of Hillary Clinton in the United States elections, several jihadist officers have been assassinated – not only in East Aleppo, but also in Idlib, al-Raqqah, and in Iraq.

For the moment, it is not clear whether these murders are the result of inter-gang rivalry, or if the Obama administration is cleaning up the signs of its crimes before the investiture of President Trump.

Since 1978, the United States and Saudi Arabia have been recruiting and organising jihadists against the USSR, then against Russia, in violation of Resolution 2625 and the Charter of the United Nations. During the wars in Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Algeria, Chechnya, Iraq, Libya and Syria, more than 1 million people have been killed by jihadists.