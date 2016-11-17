Voltaire Network
«Current Concerns», n°25, November 14th, 2016

The US threat

“Currently all dangers come from the United States”, Interview with Willy Wimmer / The United States have been undermining nuclear deterrence, by Prof Dr Albert A. Stahel / UN rights expert on the CETA treaty: No signing without referendum / Official visit from Russia in Switzerland Valentina Matvienko, Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council, was on a visit to Berne / Is another world war to be manipulated forth? A historical view of the importance of EU and NATO as well as of the First World War, by Wolfgang Effenberger / Building bridges wherever possible. “Die Akte Moskau” (The Moscow File) by Willy Wimmer , by Wolfgang van Biezen / De-constraining, interfusion, appropriation. The 2016 White Paper of the German Bundeswehr, by Jürgen Rose / Tropic House Wolhusen: a sustainable, pioneering idea. Coffee country Switzerland? Absolutely!, by Heini Hofmann / From the Rhine to the Volga – Exploring the Russian landscape and soul by doing “Pleinair” painting, by Gerda Reuter and Cornelia Jung.

Current concerns

"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .

