The jihadists put down the demonstrations in East Aleppo with live ammunition

The Supreme Military Council of the Army of Conquest has put a bloody end to the demonstrations of 17 and 18 November 2016 in East Aleppo.

The Syrian inhabitants were protesting against the decision by the Supreme Military Council to forbid them to leave the city. The Coucil answered them with live ammunition. According to the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defence, Igor Konachenkov, during the first demonstration - «17 people, including two adolescents of 13 and 15 years old, were killed on the site, with 40 others wounded. The terrorists arrested about ten men whom they considered to be the leaders of the riots and took them to an unknown location. They were shot the same evening».

The Supreme Military Council, which already controls the tunnels, sowed land-mines along the access points to the city, thereby preventing anyone from entering or leaving the city by road.

The Supreme Military Council is composed of foreign jihadists, and placed under Saudi command.