Egypt supports the Iraqi, Libyan and Syrian armies

On November 23, 2016, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi speaking at the RTP Portuguese TV channel said: "There should be international support for the national armies of Libya, Iraq and Syria, to ensure the security of their countries."

President el-Sissi thus broke a hitherto well-kept secret: Egypt dispatched weapons to the loyalist forces of these three countries despite the Saudi threats.

On October 8, Egypt voted, at the Security Council, in favor of a Russian motion for a resolution on the war in Syria. Saudi Arabia immediately responded by cutting its fuel supply to the country.

