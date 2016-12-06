Voltaire Network

UN: New Zealand tables a draft resolution on Syria amidst complete confusion

New Zealand has tabled a draft resolution on the Syrian crisis [just] when its Prime Minister, John Key, announced to his fellow citizens that he was resigning.

The text [of the resolution] calls for an immediate cease-fire under international control and requires the States that are supporting Daesh and Al-Qaïda to stop doing so, but without subjecting this hypocrisy to further control.

The Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, denounced this is an act of provocation aimed at sabotaging good faith efforts to obtain peace.

We do not know if John Key had or not endorsed this text before resigning.

