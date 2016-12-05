Egypt, Spain, New Zealand draft resolution on Syria, Aleppo (vetoed)

The Security Council,

Recalling its resolutions 2042 (2012), 2043 (2012), 2118 (2013), 2139 (2014), 2165 (2014), 2175 (2014), 2191 (2014), 2209 (2015), 2254 (2015), 2258 (2015) and 2268 (2016),

Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, and to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,

Gravely distressed by the continued deterioration of the devastating humanitarian situation in Syria, and the fact that now more than 13.5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria, and that about 6.1 million people are internally displaced (in addition to the half a million Palestinian refugees who had settled in Syria), and several hundred thousand people are suffering in besieged areas,

Emphasizing that the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria continues to constitute a threat to peace and security in the region, and will continue to deteriorate further in the absence of a full implementation of the cessation of hostilities and a political solution to the crisis, and stressing in this regard that there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria,

Reaffirming its intent, expressed in its resolution 2258 (2015) to take further measures in the event of non-compliance with that resolution and resolutions 2139 (2014), 2165 (2014) and 2191 (2014),

Recalling that Member States are obligated under Article 25 of the Charter of the United Nations to accept and carry out the Council’s decisions,

1. Decides that all parties to the Syrian conflict shall cease, 24 hours after the adoption of this resolution, any and all attacks in the city of Aleppo, including with any weapons, including rockets, mortars, and anti-tank guided missiles, and including shelling and airstrikes, to allow urgent humanitarian needs to be addressed for a period of 7 days and expresses its intention to consider further extensions for 7-day periods on a recurring basis, and demands that all parties allow and facilitate immediate, safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to all of Aleppo by the United Nations and its implementing partners;

2. Demands, in addition to paragraph 1, that all parties, immediately implement and ensure full implementation of the cessation of hostilities, including the call for humanitarian agencies to be provided with rapid, safe, and unhindered access throughout Syria, as described in resolution 2268 (2016), including the Annex referred to therein and stresses that the cessation of hostilities does not apply to offensive or defensive action again the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as Da’esh), Al-Nusra Front (ANF), and other terrorist groups, as designated by the Security Council;

3. Demands that all parties to the Syrian conflict, in particular the Syrian authorities, immediately comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law as applicable, including with respect to all besieged and hard-to-reach areas, and fully and immediately implement all the provisions of resolutions 2139 (2014), 2165 (2014) 2191 (2014), 2199 (2015), 2254 (2015), 2258 (2015) and 2268 (2016), and recalls that violations and abuses committed in Syria must not go unpunished;

4. Strongly condemns acts of violence, attacks and threats against the wounded and sick, medical personnel and humanitarian personnel exclusively engaged in medical duties, their means of transport and equipment, as well as hospitals and other medical facilities;

5. Calls upon the parties to the conflict to support the United Nations’ and its implementing partners’ planning for, and actions to facilitate expeditiously, including through local agreements, the evacuation of the wounded and sick, the elderly, children and maternity cases from besieged and hard to reach areas to places of their choosing based solely on urgency and need, as well as all those wishing to depart Aleppo voluntarily, and stresses the need for civilians to be respected as such and permitted to move freely to places of their choosing;

6. Calls upon all States to stem the flow of foreign terrorist fighters, and recalls its decision in paragraph 2 of resolution 2253 with respect to ensuring that no funds, financial assets or economic resources are made available to ISIL (also known as Da’esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities and its clarification in paragraph 19 that the obligation in paragraph 1(d) of resolution 1373 (2001) applies to making funds, financial assets or economic resources or financial or other related services available, directly or indirectly, for the benefit of terrorist organizations or individual terrorists for any purpose,

7. Demands all parties to the conflict cease all collaboration with ISIL, Al-Nusra Front (ANF), and other terrorist groups, as designated by the Security Council; and further demands that all combatants not designated by the Security Council take steps to separate expeditiously from terrorists designated by the Security Council, and also demands members of the International Syria Support Group to dissuade any party from fighting in collaboration with terrorists designated by the Security Council;

8. Demands that all parties to the cessation, within 10 days of the adoption of this resolution, indicate publically, or to the Co-Chairs of the International Syria Support Group, their commitment to remain a party to the cessation of hostilities and stresses the need in this regard for their implementation of the provisions of this resolution;

9. Welcomes discussions between the Co-Chairs of the International Syria Support Group together with other Member States and the United Nations, in Lausanne on 15 October and subsequently in Geneva, and urges those involved to translate those discussions into actions that improve the humanitarian situation of the Syrian people and contribute to the full implementation of this resolution; and welcomes in this regard the urgent provision of mobile hospitals and medical personnel currently deployed to Aleppo;

10. Calls upon all relevant Member States, in particular the members of the International Syria Support Group, to coordinate efforts in order to:

(i) Ensure adequate monitoring of the ceasefire in the city of Aleppo as well as the cessation of hostilities throughout Syria in accordance with the procedures set out by the Co-Chairs of the International Syria Support Group;

(ii) Allow and facilitate immediate, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to all areas, including to besieged and hard to reach areas throughout Syria, on the basis of needs assessed by the United Nations and its implementing partners;

(iii) Prevent and suppress terrorist acts committed specifically by ISIL, AlNusra Front (ANF), and all other individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities associated with Al-Qa’ida or ISIL, and other terrorist groups, as designated by the Security Council, and to eradicate the safe haven they have established over significant parts of Syria;

11. Reaffirms that Member States must ensure that any measures taken to combat terrorism comply with all their obligations under international law, in particular international human rights, refugee and humanitarian law;

12. Demands the full and immediate implementation of the political process outlined in resolution 2254, and in that respect reiterates that the only sustainable solution to the current crisis in Syria is through an inclusive and Syrian-led political process that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people in line with the Geneva Communiqué and resolution 2254, and in this regard strongly supports the intention of the Secretary-General, through his good offices and the efforts of his Special Envoy for Syria, to convene formal negotiations as soon as possible;

13. Requests that the Secretary-General report to the Security Council on the implementation of this resolution and provide options to preserve the cessation of hostilities, including provision of assistance and protection of civilians in the city of Aleppo, within 10 days of the adoption of this resolution and subsequently within the framework of its reporting on resolution 2268 (2016), taking into account discussions held in Lausanne and Geneva;

14. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.