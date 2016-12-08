Voltaire Network

Manuel Valls places the Cour de Cassation under government control

Before leaving the office of French Prime Minister in pursuit of his electoral campaign, Manuel Valls has signed with his Minister of Justice, Jean-Jacques Urvoas, a decree placing the Cour de cassation under the control of a new under General Inspectorate of Justice [1].

While there is no separation of judicial power in France, there is “judicial independence». Traditionally, the Cour de Cassation is an independent organ and for this reason cannot be controlled by the Minister of Justice.

The first president of the Cour de cassation, Bernard Louvel, wrote to the new Prime Minister, Bernard Cazeneuve, seeking explanations.

[1] «Décret n° 2016-1675 du 5 décembre 2016 portant création de l’inspection générale de la justice» - NOR: JUST1635482D - Journal officiel de la République française, 6 décembre 2016.

