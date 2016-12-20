A Jihadi communication cell is dismantled in Egypt

The Egyptian Minister for Home Affairs confirmed that Sahar M. Aa., (44 years old), Sayyaf A.I. ( 22 years old), Mohammad H.M., Moustafa A.M (25 years old), and photographer Moustafa A. Aa. (21 years old) had been arrested when they were taking photos which were going to be posted on Facebook.

Sahar’s two children, covered in blood, were playing the role of the children of Aleppo who had, so it was claimed, been injured by Russian bombings.

The group had already posted a substantial number of fake photos of Aleppo on the web.