On 19 December 2016, the EU Council of Foreign Affairs and International Relations extended its “economic sanctions” against the Russian Federation by six months.

The unilateral economic sanctions violate the United Nations Charter and are contrary to international law. They are reminiscent of the medieval principle of the siege, which the Christian Churches condemned in all circumstances [without exception]. While today the West present the sanctions as being aimed at putting pressure on leaders, all they actually achieve is inflicting hardship on the poorest populations. The Council is justifying its decision by pinning the blame on Russia for the total non-implementation of the Minsk agreements, despite the fact that the Ukrainian president has publicly declared that he would never apply them.

In the past, this Council had attributed responsibility to Russia for the response of Crimea to the coup d’État organized by the United States at Kiev.