Turkey seems to have turned against Daesh

During a press conference on 27 December 2016, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared, that going forward, his country had to deal with three terrorist organizations all at the same time: Daesh, the PKK (Kurds) and the FETÖ (Fethullah Gülen).

« The [Westerners] accuse us of supporting Daesh. But now they are the ones that are supporting terrorist groups such as Daesh and the YPG [Kurds]. It is abundantly clear. We have evidence in the form of photos and videos to confirm this», he specified.

Since December 10 and its rapprochement with Russia, Turkey seems to have stopped supporting Daesh. In retaliation, on 22 December, the jihadist organization burnt two Turkish soldiers alive.

