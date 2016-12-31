Popular initiative “For Food Security”. No “walls up policy”, but a commandment of the hour — not only for Switzerland, by Marianne Wüthrich / The initiative’s core piece is strengthening domestic production. A criticism of the Council of States’ counter draft, Interview with Hansjörg Rüegsegger / Initiative or counter draft? Considerable statements on democracy and bureaucracy, by Thomas Minder / The Swiss hydro power and its future, by Narcisse Seppey / What I expect of Donald Trump …, Interview with Alfred de Zayas / Illegal wars — How Nato countries undermine UN. A chronicle by Daniele Ganser, by Johannes Irsiegler / Why I cannot trust our politics anymore …, by Karl Müller / Hacker attacks — “Enemy Image of Russia” shown to be propaganda / The idea and practice of cooperatives are UNESCO World Cultural Heritage / Education — Humboldt or McKinsey?, by Carl Bossard / “Bündnerfleisch” — cultural heritage and export hit, by Heini Hofmann.
