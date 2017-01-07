Voltaire Network

The attack on the Istanbul nightclub

Voltaire Network
+

Several pieces of information are coming to light on the attack that took place on 1 January 2017, in an Istanbul nightclub. Meanwhile the Turkish government has imposed a blanket ban on the local press, prohibiting them from covering this story without first obtaining permission.

- The attack resulted in 39 dead and 69 injured.
- The target was the nightclub Reina, the hotspot for the Christian Orthodox bourgeoisie in Europe (that is, on the European side of the Bosphorus).
- Contrary to what was initially reported, witnesses testify to 2 to 4 gunmen being present.
- Contrary to what was initially reported, not one of the shooters was dressed as Father Christmas. In contrast, in the days preceding [the attack], some newspapers close to the AKP and some Muslim preachers denounced the pagan festivities for the New Year and the cult of Father Christmas.
- According to the police, the authors of the attack were well trained in handling weapons.
- The police declared that they had identified one of the shooters and disseminated his photograph (see above), but they have not revealed his name. It appears that he is of Central Asian origin. His home has been searched and fifteen people among those close to him have been arrested and questioned.
- Daesh was the only organization to claim responsibility for the attack.
- The wife of the gunman identified assured the police that she was unaware that her husband had links to Daesh.

From these factors, we can infer that this attack, like the one perpetrated against the Russian ambassador at Ankara on 19 December, was aimed at challenging the rapprochement between Turkey and Russia. While the attack may serve the interest of Daesh, these factors allow us to think that it was not, necessarily, the author.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “The attack on the Istanbul nightclub”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 7 January 2017, www.voltairenet.org/article194863.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Building Totalitarianism in Europe – The Last Coup of Victoria Nuland
Turkey's about-face
Turkey’s about-face
by Thierry Meyssan
Liberate Idleb after East Aleppo
The Legacy of The “Democrat”
“The Art of War”
The Legacy of The “Democrat”
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
265. Food Security
«Current Concerns», n°28, December 13th, 2016
Food Security
Partners
 