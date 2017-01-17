Will the UCK terrorist be brought to trial [again]?

The former President of Kosovo, Ramush Haradinaj, was arrested by the French Judicial police, at the airport of Bâle-Mulhouse and then released on a bond of judicial supervision. Serbia is asking for his extradition to put him on trial for the crimes he committed as part of the Army for the Liberation of Kosovo (UCK) during the nineties.

Kosovo is a state created by Nato, but has not been recognized by the international community. Set up by Nato from the Albanian mafia, the UCK unleashed a campaign of blind terrorism in Yugoslavia, provoking generalized, non-targetted repression by Belgrade that serves as a cover for the Nato war. Its officers had been trained by the German KSK on behalf of the Nato Alliance in Turkey.

17 years later, an international criminal tribunal should come into being, to judge the crimes perpetrated by the UCK. However those attributed to Serbia were immediately prosecuted.

Unable to prove that President Slobodan Milosevic had committed crimes against humanity, Nato had him killed in his prison cell in the Hague in 2006, following a trial lasting several years. His death presages that of two other Nato victims, Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi.

Ramush Haradinaj has already been tried by the International Court for the Former Yugoslavia in 2007. Nato intelligence services had in their possession documents relating to him, but they refused to hand them over to the Prosecutor Carla Del Ponte. More than ten witnesses for the prosecution had been assassinated when they were getting ready to testify before the Court. Ultimately, Mr. Haradinaj was acquitted.

Should an ad hoc court be set up, the chief accused would be the current president of Kosovo, Hashim Thaçi. In the meantime, Serbia is asking for Justice.

When the charges were being read out, Ramush Haradinaj insulted the French magistrates whom he accused of serving the now deceased President Milosevic. His lawyer, Mrs Rachel Lindon, pleaded that Belgrade lacks jurisdiction to prosecute her client, resting her case on the fact that he had already been tried at the Hague. But the prosecution observed that, in light of the deaths of the witnesses, the first trial had not been able to rule on all the crimes.

To extradite Ramush Haradinaj to Serbia, the French government must give its approval.