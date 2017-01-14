Self-determined agency as foundation of justice and peace, by Hans Köchler / Make 2017 the year of freedom of expression, by Karl Müller / Allegations of hacking US-election are baseless, by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity Memorandum / “Enemy stereotype Russia. History of a demonisation”. A book by Hannes Hofbauer, by Jochen Scholz / Security Council unites in support of Russia-Turkey efforts to end violence, jumpstart political process. Resolution to end violence in Syria and jumpstart a political process / Don’t sacrifice the Swiss state under the rule of law and democracy to the EU integration mania, by Marianne Wüthrich / Survey of teaching personnel in the Canton of Aargau – the results are explosive! / Resistance against Pisa tests and the worldwide equalization of education is growing in Latin America. Manifesto against PISA and the Standardization Framework of Education in the World / Nose deep on the track or up in the wind. Four-legged hunters – with and without noises, by Heini Hofmann.
Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)
Attached documents
|
«Current Concerns», n°1, January 14th, 2007
(PDF - 883.5 kb)
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
Journal of the change of world order #13
«Current Concerns», n°23, October 22th, 2016
Journal of the change of world order #11
Article licensed under Creative Commons
The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).
Source : “Russia, again”, Current Concerns (Switzerland) , Voltaire Network, 14 January 2017, www.voltairenet.org/article194990.html
You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.
How to participate in Voltaire Network?
The members of our team are all volunteers.
Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.