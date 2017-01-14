«Current Concerns», n°1, January 14th, 2007

Russia, again

Self-determined agency as foundation of justice and peace, by Hans Köchler / Make 2017 the year of freedom of expression, by Karl Müller / Allegations of hacking US-election are baseless, by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity Memorandum / “Enemy stereotype Russia. History of a demonisation”. A book by Hannes Hofbauer, by Jochen Scholz / Security Council unites in support of Russia-Turkey efforts to end violence, jumpstart political process. Resolution to end violence in Syria and jumpstart a political process / Don’t sacrifice the Swiss state under the rule of law and democracy to the EU integration mania, by Marianne Wüthrich / Survey of teaching personnel in the Canton of Aargau – the results are explosive! / Resistance against Pisa tests and the worldwide equalization of education is growing in Latin America. Manifesto against PISA and the Standardization Framework of Education in the World / Nose deep on the track or up in the wind. Four-legged hunters – with and without noises, by Heini Hofmann.