Donald Trump’s courier to every US ambassadors: You’re Fired!

Even before swearing an oath as the new president of the United States, Donald Trump sent a courier to every ambassador posted abroad — in both states and international institutions— [informing them] that their posts were ending on 21 January 2017.

Normally, only a select number of ambassadors are kept on when there is a change of administration. A grace period of two months is normally applied before replacing them.

To date, President Trump has only appointed three new ambassadors:

United Nations: Nikki Hayley (the former governor of South Carolina)

China: Terry Branstad (the former governor of Iowa)

Israel: David Friedman (jurist).