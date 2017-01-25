Voltaire Network

David Horowitz: the Democrats’ agenda is creating “a US Government in exile”

According to the writer David Horowitz, who has just published Big Agenda : President Trump’s Plan to Save America, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were preparing the ground for a «US Government in exile».

David Horowitz was one of the most important figures of the US Left. It is noteworthy that he ran the journal, “Ramparts” that shed light on the CIA’s role. He gradually distanced himself from the Left when someone very close to him was assassinated by the Black Panthers. [One of his career highlights] is the publication of The Shadow Party : How George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Sixties Radicals Seized Control of the Democratic Party. Today he runs Front Page Magazine and has become close to President Trump.

