General Mattis is flanked by two admirals

The new Defense Secretary, General James Mattis, has just confirmed the appointment of Admiral Craig S. Faller (see photo) as a personal adviser and Admiral Kevin M. Sweeney as his chief of staff.

The appointment of a soldier to the head of the Defense Department had aroused the concern of several Congressmen. The appointment of another two high ranking officers to a cabinet that traditionally has been comprised of civilians will not serve to sedate them.

The three men have already served together in Iraq where, with Generals John Kelly and Michael Flynn, they rebelled against the radical State the US set up and tried to ally themselves with tribal leaders in country’s centre.