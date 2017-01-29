Voltaire Network

After Washington and London, Berlin changes its foreign policy

The Chancellor Angela Merkel has moved her Minister of Economy, Sigmar Gabriel, to the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Gabriel is a former trade unionist known for his criticisms of the US’s imperial policy under George W. Bush and Barack Obama. We must highlight the fact that he has pleaded against colonizing Afghanistan. He has strongly criticized the apartheid put in place by Netanyahu vis-à-vis the Palestinians.

He was the first Western leader to go to Iran after the agreement 5+1 had been signed.

He urged a solution to the Ukraine conflict that respects the population of Donbass and the Russian interests in Crimea. He has also requested for sanctions in relation to Russia to be lifted.

On the issue of the Syrian conflict, he denounced the funding of Islamic terrorism by Saudi Arabia.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

