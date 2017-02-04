General İsmail Hakkı Pekin: the next war will take place in Turkey

Voltaire Network

In a series of editorials in the daily newspaper, Aydınlık, General İsmail Hakkı Pekin, the former director of Intelligence, has announced that Turkey’s survival [as a nation state] is under direct threat.

Those that engineer chaos in the Middle East are getting ready to kick-start [yet] another war in Turkey.

The General, who had been arrested in the Ergenekon affair, has asked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to forgo, in these circumstances, the referendum for Constitutional reform that he had announced.

In the General’s opinion, to ensure Turkey’s survival, national unity must be preserved by entering into an alliance with Russia, Iran and Syria.

« Halka dayalı ordu ve savunma sistemi », İsmail Hakkı Pekin, Aydınlık, 1 Şubat 2017.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

