On the heels of the Lucca Comics (the International Festival of Comic Strips), from 10 -11 April the Tuscan city will host yet another international event, again fictional in nature. This will be the G7 Summit of Foreign Ministers.

This is the most important of the 11 meetings (taking place at Florence, Rome, Lucca, Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Turin, Bergamo and Milan) with which the Gentiloni government in the year that Italy holds the presidency of the G7, prepares (without keeping an eye on the costs) the Summit that will take place at Taormina on 26 May and 27 May. The G7 consists of the 6 biggest Nato countries – the United States, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, France and Italy – and Japan, the most important US ally and a Nato partner in the Asia Pacific region, where the Pentagon is lining up against China an increasing number of forces, including nuclear forces.

So what is taking place at Lucca with the G7, meeting to examine “the current foreign policy and international security issues” will in fact be a USA/Nato meeting. This will confirm what the foreign ministers of the Alliance have already said when they met in Brussels on 31 March [2017]: [the need] to ensure the security of Europe, placed in danger by a “Russia that increasingly desires to assert itself” and that, after the illegal annexation of Crimea”, keeps on “violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine with its aggressive actions”.

This is why in 2014, Russia was suspended from the G8 – or rather, the G7 which was enlarged in 1997 when Russia was allowed entry into this exclusive club [1]. The fundamental reason is that today’s Russia is no longer in the deep crisis it was in the Nineties when under President Yeltsin, it was subject to the interests of Western Powers. Its internal and political fabric has now been reconstructed and it has created its own sphere of international relations, notably with China. So Russia, under President Putin, has regained the rank of a great power. This is why the US/Nato decided to use the Maidan Square putsch, and the attack on the Russians of Ukraine by Neo-Nazi militia armed and trained for this purpose, to trigger a chain reaction that brought the Cold War back to Europe, with an increasingly dangerous confrontation, also on the nuclear level.

At the same time, the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit will re-declare that the security of Europe is put in danger by what Nato defines as “turbulence and violence in North Africa and the Middle East, in particular in Libya, Syria and Iraq” and by the ensuing “terrorism on our streets”. This is the fiction.

The reality is that it is in fact the six Nato powers, represented at the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit, that are the chief culprits for all this turbulence and violence, provoked through the destruction of the Libyan State and by the attempt to destroy the Syrian state using the same blue print. Yet the latter attempt failed due to Russia intervening in support of the governmental forces and war resuming in Iraq. A planned offensive where (as concrete evidence documents) Islamic terrorism has been used to attack these states (ruled by secular governments) from within and to spread fear of attacks throughout Europe. This is targeted at justifying the “projection of stability beyond our borders” (confirmed at the Nato meeting held on 31 March), that is, the projection of other military forces in areas in Africa and the Middle East that are the most important, strategically and economically.

Following all this is the dramatic exodus of millions of persons that, uprooted from their lands, risk their lives (often losing them) to reach Europe. An exodus that was not a spur-of-the moment decision, but a planned with a clear mind, providing a strategic instrument to feed tensions and conflicts [2].

In the meanwhile, the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit will express concern and deep feeling for the drama, where the migrants are the chief protagonists.