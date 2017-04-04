«Current Concerns», n°8, April 4th, 2017

NATO against Peace

NATO is endangering our security, by Gabriel Galice, Daniele Ganser and Hans von Sponeck / On the role of the West in the Ukraine Crisis, by Dario Rivolta / Nikolai Starikov: The tragedy of Ukraine – a geopolitical diary, by Barbara Hug / Movement in German-Russian relations? / “We decide”. The right to binding popular vote is to be incorporated into the Austrian Federal Constitution / Back to field 1. Federal Council reaching its limits in the negotiations with EU / Which foreign policy position for Switzerland?, by Marianne Wüthrich / Why many of the previous free trade agreements do not correspond to the conditions of the common good, by Ewald Wetekamp / … because democracy is part of human dignity, by Karl Müller / Respect the democratic rules! Media release of the Zurich committee “Lehrplan vors Volk!” from 15 March 2017 / Pisa crash – Curriculum 21 jeopardises direct democracy / “Rose for Tamara” – a “human contact with the enemy”, by Moritz Nestor / What pedagogical passion can bring about, by Carl Bossard.