A double attack at Teheran

On Wednesday 7 June 2017, the jihadists made a two-pronged attack, making an assault on the Iranian Parliament as well as the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (situated outside the capital in the cemetery of the martyrs). A third team appears to have been neutralized before its acidic nature could spill into action in another place, symbolic of Teheran.

Two assailants blew themselves up at parliament while another two committed the same act at the mausoleum.

This operation is unprecedented and Daesh claimed responsibility for it.

Now all the states in the Middle East are realigning themselves inter se.

Anoosha Boralessa

