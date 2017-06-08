Syria’s Army and US-backed Kurds coordinate an attack on Raqqa

The way in which the Syrian Arab Army (which is the Syrian Republic’s army, and sometimes referred to as “AAS”) and the Syrian Defense forces (which consists of the Kurds supported by Washington, also referred to as “FDS”) have deployed their forces to liberate Raqqa from Daesh shows that their efforts are clearly coordinated.

Technically speaking, it would be very dangerous if the air forces of both the Coalition and the Syrian Arab Republic bomb Raqqa at the same time without coordinating their efforts.

It is strange that the Western Press only makes reference to the FDS while the AAS is intervening through the West. For three years, a debate is stirring chancelleries to know what will happed to Raqqa once the city has been liberated from Daesh: will it be a part of the Republic or a force propped up by Washington.

At the same time, the US army has bombed for the second time in less than two months, the Syrian forces situated close to the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Pentagon has justified this attack on the grounds that the Syrians Forces were threatening the security of the United States, despite the fact that under international law, the latter had no right to be there. What is even more surprising is that the Pentagon alluded to the deconfliction zones established under the Astana agreements whilst the United States does not officially recognize them.