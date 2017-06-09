The Saudi, Egypt, Emirate, Bahrein list of terrorists

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain are unified in their ongoing commitment to combatting terrorism, drying up the sources of its funding, countering extremist ideology and the tools of its dissemination and promotion, and to working together to defeat terrorism and protect all societies from its impact.

The continuous and ongoing violations of the Authorities in Doha of Qatar’s commitments and obligations, enshrined in agreements to which it is a signatory, have necessitated The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain to act to update their respective lists of designated terrorist organisations and individuals. As a result (59) individuals and (12) entities have been designated by each of the four countries.

Qatar’s actions in contravention of its commitments, include supporting and harbouring elements and organisations that threaten the National security of other States. The repeated ignoring of calls for the fulfillment of its obligations under the Riyadh Agreement of 2013 and its associated Implementation Mechanisms, and in addition the Comprehensive Agreement of 2014. As a result the Government of Qatar has undermined the national security of our Four States and exposed each State to threats, subversion, and the spread of instability by individuals and terrorist organisations operating from Qatar and or supported by it.

The majority of those entities sanctioned are linked to Qatar and are a manifestation of a Qatari Government policy of duplicity. One that calls for combating terrorism, whilst simultaneously overseeing the financing, supporting and harboring a vast array of terrorist groups and terrorist financing networks.

The four States renew their commitment to their responsibilities in enhancing all efforts to counter terrorism and to laying the foundations for security and stability in the region. Each reaffirms their respective commitment to the pursuit of individuals and groups perpetuating acts of terror, regionally and globally.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain will continue to work with partners around the world towards finding solutions to countering terrorist organisations and extremist groups whose activities must not and cannot be ignored by any State.

In declaring this statement The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain reaffirm their appreciation of partner States that have supported efforts to counter terrorism, extremism and violence, and call for continued and renewed efforts and cooperation in defeating the scourge of terrorism and its terrible impact on the global community.

List of designated individuals

1. Khalifa Mohammed Turki al-Subaie - Qatari

2. Abdelmalek Mohammed Yousef Abdel Salam - Jordanian

3. Ashraf Mohammed Yusuf Othman Abdel Salam - Jordanian

4. Ibrahim Eissa Al-Hajji Mohammed Al-Baker - Qatari

5. Abdulaziz bin Khalifa al-Attiyah - Qatari

6. Salem Hassan Khalifa Rashid al-Kuwari - Qatari

7. Abdullah Ghanem Muslim al-Khawar - Qatari

8. Saad bin Saad Mohammed al-Kaabi - Qatari

9. Abdullatif bin Abdullah al-Kuwari - Qatari

10. Mohammed Saeed Bin Helwan al-Sakhtari - Qatari

11. Abdul Rahman bin Omair al-Nuaimi - Qatari

12. Abdul Wahab Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Hmeikani - Yemeni

13. Khalifa bin Mohammed al-Rabban - Qatari

14. Abdullah Bin Khalid al-Thani - Qatari

15. Abdul Rahim Ahmad al-Haram - Qatari

16. Hajjaj bin Fahad Hajjaj Mohammed al-Ajmi - Kuwaiti

17. Mubarak Mohammed al-Ajji - Qatari

18. Jaber bin Nasser al-Marri - Qatari

19. Yusuf Abdullah al-Qaradawi - Egyptian

20. Mohammed Jassim al-Sulaiti - Qatari

21. Ali bin Abdullah al-Suwaidi - Qatari

22. Hashem Saleh Abdullah al-Awadhi - Qatari

23. Ali Mohammed Mohammed al-Salabi - Libyan

24. Abdelhakim Belhadj - Libyan

25. Mahdi Harati - Libyan

26. Ismail Muhammad Mohammed al-Salabi - Libyan

27. Al-Sadiq Abdulrahman Ali al-Ghuraini - Libyan

28. Hamad Abdullah Al-Futtais al-Marri - Qatar

29. Mohamed Ahmed Shawky Islambouli - Egyptian

30. Tariq Abdelmagoud Ibrahim al-Zomor - EgyptianÎ

31. Mohamed Abdelmaksoud Mohamed Afifi - Egyptian

32. Mohamed el-Saghir Abdel Rahim Mohamed - Egyptian

33. Wajdi Abdelhamid Mohamed Ghoneim - Egyptian

34. Hassan Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Al Dokki Al Houti - UAE

35. Hakem al-Humaidi al-Mutairi - Saudi / Kuwaiti

36. Abdullah Mohammed Sulaiman al-Moheiseni - Saudi

37. Hamed Abdullah Ahmed al-Ali - Kuwaiti

38. Ayman Ahmed Abdel Ghani Hassanein - Egyptian

39. Assem Abdel-Maged Mohamed Madi - Egyptian

40. Yahya Aqil Salman Aqeel - Egyptian

41. Mohamed Hamada el-Sayed Ibrahim - Egyptian

42. Abdel Rahman Mohamed Shokry Abdel Rahman - Egyptian

43. Hussein Mohamed Reza Ibrahim Youssef - Egyptian

44. Ahmed Abdelhafif Mahmoud Abdelhady - Egyptian

45. Muslim Fouad Tafran - Egyptian

46. Ayman Mahmoud Sadeq Rifat - Egyptian

47. Mohamed Saad Abdel-Naim Ahmed - Egyptian

48. Mohamed Saad Abdel Muttalib Abdo Al-Razaki - Egyptian

49. Ahmed Fouad Ahmed Gad Beltagy - Egyptian

50. Ahmed Ragab Ragab Soliman - Egyptian

51. Karim Mohamed Mohamed Abdel Aziz - Egyptian

52. Ali Zaki Mohammed Ali - Egyptian

53. Naji Ibrahim Ezzouli - Egyptian

54. Shehata Fathi Hafez Mohammed Suleiman - Egyptian

55. Muhammad Muharram Fahmi Abu Zeid - Egyptian

56. Amr Abdel Nasser Abdelhak Abdel-Barry - Egyptian

57. Ali Hassan Ibrahim Abdel-Zaher - Egyptian

58. Murtada Majeed al-Sindi - Bahraini

59. Ahmed Al-Hassan al-Daski - Bahraini

List of entities

1. Qatar Volunteer Center - Qatar

2. Doha Apple Company (Internet and Technology Support Company) - Qatar

3. Qatar Charity - Qatar

4. Sheikh Eid al-Thani Charity Foundation (Eid Charity) - Qatar

5. Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah Foundation for Humanitarian Services - Qatar

6. Saraya Defend Benghazi - Libya

7. Saraya al-Ashtar - Bahrain

8. February 14 Coalition - Bahrain

9. The Resistance Brigades - Bahrain

10. Hezbollah Bahrain - Bahrain

11. Saraya al-Mukhtar - Bahrain

12. Harakat Ahrar Bahrain - Bahrain Movement