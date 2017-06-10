Voltaire Network

The Global Islamic League excludes Sheikh Al-Qaradawi

Voltaire Network
+

The Global Islamic League which was established by Saudi Arabia at the request of the United Kingdom in 1962 to finance both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Order of Naqshbandi, has welcomed Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the Emirates publishing a list of terrorists.

On this list is Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, who is the star preacher of the Muslim Brotherhood. The League announced that he had been excluded from its Board of Directors.

Thierry Meyssan believes that in 2016, the League’s budget exceeded the budget for the Saudi Army. [1]

Sheikh Qaradawi, for whom an Interpol international arrest warrant has been in place for the past two years, is the spiritual advisor to the Qatari channel, Al-Jazeera. Banned from staying in France by the French Minister for Home Affairs, Charles Pasqua, he joined hands with President Nicolas Sarkozy to enable Islam to take root in France.

The Saudi, Egypt, Emirate, Bahrein list of terrorists”, Voltaire Network, 9 June 2017.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

[1] See Sous nos yeux. Du 11-Septembre à Donald Trump (Right before our eyes. From 9/11 to Donald Trump), by Thierry Meyssan, Ed. Demi-Lune, 2017, Part II.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “The Global Islamic League excludes Sheikh Al-Qaradawi”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 10 June 2017, www.voltairenet.org/article196764.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Confrontation at Bilderberg 2017
Trump advances his pawns
Trump advances his pawns
by Thierry Meyssan
Donald Trump against jihadism
Donald Trump against jihadism
by Thierry Meyssan