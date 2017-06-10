The Global Islamic League excludes Sheikh Al-Qaradawi

The Global Islamic League which was established by Saudi Arabia at the request of the United Kingdom in 1962 to finance both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Order of Naqshbandi, has welcomed Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the Emirates publishing a list of terrorists.

On this list is Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, who is the star preacher of the Muslim Brotherhood. The League announced that he had been excluded from its Board of Directors.

Thierry Meyssan believes that in 2016, the League’s budget exceeded the budget for the Saudi Army. [1]

Sheikh Qaradawi, for whom an Interpol international arrest warrant has been in place for the past two years, is the spiritual advisor to the Qatari channel, Al-Jazeera. Banned from staying in France by the French Minister for Home Affairs, Charles Pasqua, he joined hands with President Nicolas Sarkozy to enable Islam to take root in France.