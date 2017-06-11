Almost in sight: a bridge between the Syrian and Iraqi armies

The Arab Syrian army (ie the Syrian Republic’s army) has managed to reach the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Over the last two months, the US Coalition Forces have bombed militias or soldiers loyal to Damascus on three separate occasions. And why? Probably to cut the silk route and to prevent a bridge being built between the Syrian army and the Iraqi army.

The re-establishment of the Damascus-Baghdad route would signal that the mission that the Obama Administration entrusted to Daesh at the beginning of 2014 has failed [1].

Jeff Davis, the Pentagon’s spokesperson thanked Russia for its “stabilizing action” in this area.