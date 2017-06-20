Meyssan awarded the “Quenelle d’or special”

Every year, the comedian Dieudonné awards prizes called “Quenelles d’or de la subversion”. The prize giving is a wild ceremony which takes place in the Parisian region before a wide audience (about a 1000 persons).

This prize had been created following a fruitless battle launched by the French government to silence the comedian.

On 17 June 2017, Dieudonné awarded a “Special Quenelle” to Thierry Meyssan for “the entirety of his work”. The recipient had recorded a video of acceptance at Damascus. The President of the Voltaire Network France received the statuette in his absence.