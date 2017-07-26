The MI6 packs up its tool kit for the “Arab Spring”

The MI6 is recalling its men after the botched “Arab Spring”. It was Sir James Craig who in 2004 put this project together, its essential aim being to produce an “Arab Revolt” just like Lawrence of Arabia had organized against the Ottoman empire.

During the First World War, Thomas Lawrence promised the Arabs their unity and freedom if they succeeded in toppling the Ottoman coloniser. At the end of the day, they had the British Empire.

This time the “Arab Spring” was conceived with Iran in mind. The aim was to put the Muslim brotherhood in power everywhere, for it was the Muslim Brotherhood that was the vehicle by which Anglo Saxon imperialism handed over power.

One of the key agents in this programme, Angus McKee, was appointed the UK chargé d’affaires to Syria, in December 2011. When the UK embassy in Damascus closed, he continued his functions under the same cover, albeit with a change of locus to Beirut. In March 2012, he became the consul at the Iraqi Kurdistan. He has just been recalled by the MI6 to London.