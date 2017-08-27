Voltaire Network

Russia had just finished dismantling Syria’s chemical arsenal

Voltaire Network
+

On 25 August 2017, the Russian General Igor Kirillov confirmed, that his country had just dismantled two chemical weapons sites belonging to the Syrian Arab Army.

The Syrian Arab Republic had denied any involvement in the Ghouta chemical attack which took place in August 2013. It also confirmed that since the 1950s, it had had this type of weapon and lacked the means of destroying them. It had signed up to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and had entrusted the task of dismantling its installations and destroying its stocks to Russia and the United States. This is what was done for 25 sites. However, there were another two sites, the location of which still has not been revealed, which had been occupied by Jihadists. These sites have just been freed and dismantled.

On several occasions, states opposed to Syria and their press have gone on to accuse Damascus of chemical attacks, although the Syrian arsenal had been either destroyed or seized.

Russia has sent all the relevant information to the OIAC, the organ in charge of overseeing the Treaty.

Currently, there are only two states in the world that have not signed up to the Treaty and that hold important stock: Israel and Egypt.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “ Russia had just finished dismantling Syria’s chemical arsenal”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 27 August 2017, www.voltairenet.org/article197609.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Trump and Pakistani support for jihadists
Has Narenda Modi Switched Sides?
Has Narenda Modi Switched Sides?
by F. William Engdahl
How CIA Spies Access India's Biometric Aadhaar Database
Japan unlikely to lend India a sympathetic ear
Japan unlikely to lend India a sympathetic ear
by Xu Chuanbo, Voltaire Network
 
Large-scale manoeuvres encircling Venezuela
“The Art of War”
Large-scale manoeuvres encircling Venezuela
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
The US military project for the world
Divergent interpretations in the anti-imperialist camp – Part 2
The US military project for the world
by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network
 