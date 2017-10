During a press conference on 13 October 2017, the Russian Chief of Staff, General Sergey Rudskoy, indicated that the US Coalition’s bombings in Iraq are very infrequent. Because of this, a thousand Daesh fighters have been able to leave the country for Syria.

These fighters, together with another 2000 fighters, participated in an attack against the Syrian Arab Army. However the Syrian Arab Army had been able to ward it off.