Daesh training camp set up at Israeli border

According to Channel 2 (Israel), Daesh has opened a training camp for 300 men at the Syrian-Israeli border.

This decision comes after recent years has seen the establishment of excellent relations between Raqqa and Tel-Aviv.

However, in the current context where the main states that were providing funds for the Islamic State have reversed their attitudes, the Israeli Chief of Staff is getting ready for a confrontation with the jihadists, that he was protecting till now.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

