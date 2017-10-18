Lebanon could once again adopt a budget

On 17 October 2017, the Lebanese Parliament began its first debate on the budget since 2005 (12 years ago).

Lebanon has not had a budget since the victory of the “Coalition of 14 March”.

Since then, successive governments have pillaged the Public Treasury, without ever producing accounts.

Today, Lebanon is the only “State” in the world not to have a budget.

Parliament could suspend article 87 of the Constitution which provides that a budget cannot be adopted unless the previous budget (or budgets) have been closed. By doing so, Parliament would then be able to vote for a budget thereby forgoing clarification of what became of the billions of missing dollars.