Secondo Mattis, l’occupazione militare americana della Siria è legale

Rispondendo a una domanda sullo statuto delle truppe USA in Siria, il segretario della Difesa, James Mattis, ha asserito che gli Stati Uniti hanno ricevuto l’avallo delle Nazioni Unite per scacciarvi Daesh.

Proseguendo, nella foga del discorso ha altresì dichiarato che, per impedire il ritorno di Daesh, le truppe non si ritireranno finché il processo di Ginevra non avrà termine.

Il governo costituzionale di Damasco da tempo denuncia l’occupazione illegale americana del nord della Siria e i numerosi insediamenti militari alla frontiera irachena e nel sud del Paese.

Q: You know, Assad says Iran and Russia were invited into his country, you were never invited in; you’re there illegally. What legal standing do you have to — to you know, be in Syria?

SEC. MATTIS: You know, the U.N. said that ISIS — basically we can go after ISIS. And we’re there to take them out. But that doesn’t mean we just walk away and let ISIS 2.0 pop back around? as if we’re surprised either. So we got to get the U.N.-brokered effort in Geneva to take this thing forward.

Source : “Hallway Press Gaggle by Secretary Mattis”, US Department of Defense, November 13, 2017.

Traduzione
Rachele Marmetti
