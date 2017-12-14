Divergences between Peking and Washington over North Korea

Peking sent a note Washington assessing the points of conflict over North Korea.
|The US Position
|China’s position
|North Korea is developing an offensive nuclear programme to reconquer South Korea.
|North Korea is developing a defensive nuclear program to protect itself from an operation orchestrated by Washington, to bring about a regime- change.
|North Korea has violated the 1994 Protocol which placed a ban on manufacturing atomic bombs by launching a space satellite that works using enriched uranium, which is a missile test in disguise.
|North Korea did not violate the 1994 Protocol as this only refers to the use of plutonium and makes no mention of uranium.
Washington has been invited to clarify its positions so that Peking may in turn bring its positions closer in line to Washington’s.
