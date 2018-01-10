Voltaire Network

The first: attacks using groups of drones on the battlefield

by Thierry Meyssan

For the first time on the battlefield, groups of drones have been used for simultaneous attacks. Although this attack failed, this first attack drastically modifies the tactics of combat.

Voltaire Network | Damascus (Syria)
+
Binary Data - 261.7 kb

For eleven years, military experts have been debating how to coordinate drones for a group attack against one target. We know that Iran and of course China, are already masters of this technique [1]. It is probable that other States, including Israel, the United States and Russia and Canada, are also capable of applying it.

In the night of 6 January 2018, drones attacked the Russian naval bases in the Syrian port of Tartous and the Russian air base at Hmeimim. Three went for the marine base and 10 went for the air base.

These two attacks are completely unconnected to the attacks on the mortar on 31 December 2017. The latter left two dead and 10 injured at Hmeimim.

During the attack, which was carried out using un-identified drones, four U.S. Navy drones for observation followed the reactions of the Russian defense.

The group making the attack consisted of 13 drones. The Russian army bought down seven of them and took control of the other six, forcing them to land. Three of these were pulverized on landing and three others have been recovered intact.

Studying the drones captured has allowed us to establish the following: that these engines, which have a flight capacity of around 100 kilometres, were travelling at around 50 km/hr and their coordination by satellite was by analogous signals not digital signals. They were transporting shells of artisanal construction meant to destroy the ships in the harbour and the planes stationed at the air base.

So what we have here is very simple equipment, which has already been used on the battlefield, both in Iraq and Syria. The novelty flows from its coordinated use by satellite.

The Russian army is now continuing its investigations. A notable objective is to determine which satellite was used in this operation and which State owns it. According to the Russian daily newspaper Kommersant, the most likely hypothesis is that these drones were armed by the jihadist group Ahrar al-Sham.

Ahrar al-Sham was established by the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood before the war against Syria. It includes in its ranks several of Osama Bin Laden’s companions. Its “Foreign Minister”, Labib al-Nahhas, is one of the British MI6 officers. At the end of 2016, Ahrar al-Sham signed an agreement with Russia recognizing the “de-escalation zones”; an agreement which it has clearly not respected.

The spokesperson for the Pentagon, Adrian Rankin-Galloway, declared to RIA Novosti that the drones used to attack the Russian military installations in Syria were “easily accessible” on the market. However, the Russian Minister of Defence assured that these drones had been put together by specialists on Syrian soil and, in particular, that they had been coordinated by satellite.

Furthermore, the Pentagon acknowledged that it had used for the first time its Global Hawks reconnaissance drones on the boundary line of Donbass, on 1 and 7 January which is in fact the day after the two attacks against the Russian military installations in Syria.

This technology failed on the Syrian battlefield against the Russian army, which is equipped with the most powerful anti-air weapons in the world (Pantsir-S1) and the means of radio electronic war, capable of bringing Nato commands to a grinding halt. Yet in a different environment, this technology could conquer.

According to the Russian daily newspaper Izvestia, the Russian Defense Minister and the FSB are studying the creation of special units for fighting the drones. The Russian Armed Forces have already been equipped with a specialist unit in defending fixed targets, which could be attacked by the drones, or with the use of simple rockets, cruise missiles, systems of precision weapons, tactical planes and helicopters for attack.

So the technology and necessary means to coordinate an attack by a group of drones has been transferred to a terrorist group. This means that even if the Anglo Saxons preserve coordination via satellite, they nonetheless announce a radical change in the Security and Defence.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

[1] See this video of the Chinese People’s Army, June 2017.

Thierry Meyssan

Thierry Meyssan Political consultant, President-founder of the Réseau Voltaire (Voltaire Network). Latest work in French – Sous nos Yeux. Du 11-Septembre à Donald Trump (Right Before our Eyes. From 9/11 to Donald Trump).

 
Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

292. Europe and Russia
Europe and Russia
«Current Concerns», n°32, December 31st, 2017
 
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference 2017
Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference 2017
 
From Catherine II to Vladimir Putin
From Catherine II to Vladimir Putin
 
At the UNO - US inability to admit reality
At the UNO - US inability to admit reality
Four successive vetos on the lies about Khan Shaykhun
 

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “The first: attacks using groups of drones on the battlefield”, by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 10 January 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article199339.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Donald Trump's National Security Strategy
How Facebook's Secret Unit Created India's Troll Armies For Digital Propaganda To Influence Elections
Jared Kushner reorganises the Middle East
The truly explosive book? The one Trump signed
“The Art of War”
The truly explosive book? The one Trump signed
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
292. Europe and Russia
«Current Concerns», n°32, December 31st, 2017
Europe and Russia
Partners
 
291. Nato's illegal wars
«Current Concerns», n°31, December 15th, 2017
Nato’s illegal wars
Partners
 
290. Agricultural policy
«Current Concerns», n°29-30, December 1st, 2017
Agricultural policy
Partners
 
288. Inconsistencies in the Swiss Federal Council's policy
«Current Concerns», n°27, November 14th, 2017
Inconsistencies in the Swiss Federal Council’s policy
Partners
 