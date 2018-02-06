Voltaire Network

Secret anti-Daesh agreement between Egypt and Israel revealed by the NYT

According to the New York Times, Israel and Egypt struck a secret deal after the downing of a Russian plane in the Sinai in November 2015 [1].

The two states have joined forces against Daesh in the Sinai. In just over two years, Israeli warplanes allegedly carried out roughly one hundred strikes against the jihadists in Egyptian territory.

This scoop by the US daily is intended to make us believe that Israel has always fought against the jihadists in all circumstances, which is false.

Since 1978, Israel has been supplying arms to the Muslim Brotherhood on behalf of the United States. This was the case in Afghanistan against the Soviets ("Operation Cyclone") as well as in Bosnia and Herzegovina and in Kosovo. The same is true in Syria ("Operation Good Neighbor"). Meanwhile, like Saudi Arabia does at home, Israel harshly cracks down on certain of the Brotherhood’s activities on its territory or on Palestinian territory, especially with regard to Hamas.

These revelations seem to foreshadow an official switch in Israeli policy vis-à-vis terrorist organizations.

