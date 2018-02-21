Cultural Diplomacy in a World of Conflict, by Hans Köchler / Iran is not top terror sponsor. Memorandum for the US President Donald Trump, by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity / Close Camp Bondsteel! / 2018 – There are good reasons to fight and to hope, by Natacha Polony / Swiss model versus EU bureaucracy. EU Weapons Directive is in contradiction to the freedom of citizens, by Marianne Wüthrich / Austria: This is what the new government wants, by Klaus Faissner / Digital transformation in schools – learning from experience, by Felice Pensatore / People do not want war … or how wars are made, by Dieter Sprock.
Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)
Attached documents
|
«Current Concerns», n°2, January 22, 2018
(PDF - 1.1 Mb)
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
Article licensed under Creative Commons
The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).
Source : “Cultural diplomacy”, Current Concerns (Switzerland) , Voltaire Network, 21 February 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article199812.html
You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.
How to participate in Voltaire Network?
The members of our team are all volunteers.
Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.