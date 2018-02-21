Catholic social teaching

“The control mechanisms in the current financial system have become so overwhelming”. Quadragesimo Anno more topical than ever, by Heinrich Wohlmeyer / It’s true: NATO with its eastward expansion has violated all pledges made. Russia’s deepest fears have been realized, by Eric S. Margolis / The “post-Mobutist” Congo: The USA is betting on Rwanda. Congo – kleptocracy with no end in sight? (part 4), by Peter Küpfer / No country can live with a political lie for good, by Karl Müller / Reasoning against an “ice age” in East-West relations. Gabriele Krone-Schmalz outlines solutions, by Carola and Johannes Irsiegler / “To deny students the important literary texts means depriving them of their identity”, Interview by Alexandre Devecchio / Oscar Bernhard, the founder of mountain rescue. Doctor, chamois hunter, mountain guide and pioneer of accident medicine, by Heini Hofmann
Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)
«Current Concerns», n°3, February 8, 2018
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
