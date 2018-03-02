Jared Kushner Denied Access To State Secrets

General John Kelly, Secretary General of the White House, has suspended the accreditation to access to State Secrets, granted to Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s Special Adviser.

Although the US Press presents this issue by evoking the judicial woes of President Trump’s son-in-law, they are unaware of the reasons for this decision.

It seems that some members of the administration don’t really appreciate the fact that Kushner, as a special advisor, has a privilege that exempts him from providing written summaries of the meetings he has with foreign dignitaries and personalities.

Despite this, Jared Kushner is forging ahead and continues to carry out his duties, notably those relating to preparations for a Peace Plan for Palestine. The fact that he has been deprived of his State-Secret accreditation should improve his credibility among his interlocutors, who are alarmed that that he could have access to their secrets.