Voltaire Network

Jared Kushner Denied Access To State Secrets

Voltaire Network
+

General John Kelly, Secretary General of the White House, has suspended the accreditation to access to State Secrets, granted to Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s Special Adviser.

Although the US Press presents this issue by evoking the judicial woes of President Trump’s son-in-law, they are unaware of the reasons for this decision.

It seems that some members of the administration don’t really appreciate the fact that Kushner, as a special advisor, has a privilege that exempts him from providing written summaries of the meetings he has with foreign dignitaries and personalities.

Despite this, Jared Kushner is forging ahead and continues to carry out his duties, notably those relating to preparations for a Peace Plan for Palestine. The fact that he has been deprived of his State-Secret accreditation should improve his credibility among his interlocutors, who are alarmed that that he could have access to their secrets.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Jared Kushner Denied Access To State Secrets”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 2 March 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article199927.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Russian Army in Damascus
Exclusive
Russian Army in Damascus
by Thierry Meyssan
Aggression disguised as civil wars
The battle of Damascus and East Ghouta