Voltaire Network

Ankara and Washington Starting to lose their cool

Voltaire Network
+

Following attempts to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (one of which culminated in the attempted coup d’etat in July 2016), the tone of the dialogue between Washington and Ankara has been cranked up.

Turkey is detaining an evangelical US pastor, Andrew Brunson, who has affixed himself to Turkish soil for 23 years now. Turkey is charging him with colluding with the PKK (Kurds) and Fethullah Gülen. As it turns out, President Erdogan has on several occasions mentioned the offer made by Washington: “a pastor trade off”, which essentially boils down to Turkey setting Brunson free in exchange for the US government extraditing Gulen.

On 16 April, President Erdogan delivered an address to a Congress of CEOs, in the course of which he unveiled Turkey’s current plans to replace the dollar with gold in in its international contracts. This is something that Washington has still not commented on.

Finally, Ankara’s purchase of systems of anti-air defence in Moscow is raising suspicions within NATO.

On 18 April, A. Wess Mitchell, Assistant to the Secretary of State for Eurasia, announced to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives that that this matter could trigger Treasury sanctions against Turkey. Mitchell also mentioned in passing that these sanctions would have consequences for the construction of the F-35 planes, some of the parts of which came from Turkey.

On 19 April, Dana White, the Pentagon spokeslady, stressed that the S-400 are incompatible with the NATO system. It follows that they could not be used effectively by the Turkish army [unless of course Turkey quits Nato — Commentator’s note]

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Ankara and Washington Starting to lose their cool ”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 23 April 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article200890.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The fiasco of the bombing raid on Syria
The Skripal Affair: A Lie Too Far?
The Skripal Affair: A Lie Too Far?
by Michael Jabara Carley
Washington forces its allies to accept a bipolar world
Seventy years of subjection to the US and NATO
“The Art of War”
Seventy years of subjection to the US and NATO
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
The anti-Russian hysteria
«Current Concerns», n°8, April 18, 2018
The anti-Russian hysteria
Partners
 