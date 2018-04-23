The Security Council meets in Sweden avoiding the public eye

Voltaire Network

Sweden, a temporary member of the Security Council, has just organized a delocalized session of this UN organ.

Each year, the Security Council holds a delocalized session for a friendly debate. 15 ambassadors and the UN Secretary General have convened in a converted farm in Backåkra, in the South of Sweden, with a view to freely debating the war in Syria.

This summer house was the residence of the former UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld, who was assassinated in 1961.

