«Current Concerns», n°8, April 18, 2018

The anti-Russian hysteria

German-Russian town twinning – a contribution to international understanding and peace. 30th anniversary of the partnership between Volgograd and Chemnitz, by Eva-Maria Föllmer-Müller, Klaudia Kruck-Schaer and Tankred Schaer / Harassment around the Electricity Agreement Switzerland – EU, by Ernst Pauli / A voice of humanity. Farewell to SRF foreign correspondent Iren Meier / The Skripal Incident – Another Anti-Russian Provocation, by Christopher Black / Learning from history! Germany needs to improve its relationship with Russia, by Karl Müller / Germany is the country in which the conflict would be carried out militarily, by Sigmar Gabriel / Disturbing acts of political vigilante justice, by Frank Elbe / Switzerland does not expel Russian diplomats / Cain, where is your brother Abel?, by Moritz Nestor.