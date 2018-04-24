German-Russian town twinning – a contribution to international understanding and peace. 30th anniversary of the partnership between Volgograd and Chemnitz, by Eva-Maria Föllmer-Müller, Klaudia Kruck-Schaer and Tankred Schaer / Harassment around the Electricity Agreement Switzerland – EU, by Ernst Pauli / A voice of humanity. Farewell to SRF foreign correspondent Iren Meier / The Skripal Incident – Another Anti-Russian Provocation, by Christopher Black / Learning from history! Germany needs to improve its relationship with Russia, by Karl Müller / Germany is the country in which the conflict would be carried out militarily, by Sigmar Gabriel / Disturbing acts of political vigilante justice, by Frank Elbe / Switzerland does not expel Russian diplomats / Cain, where is your brother Abel?, by Moritz Nestor.
Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)
«Current Concerns», n°8, April 18, 2018
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
Article licensed under Creative Commons
The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).
Source : “The anti-Russian hysteria”, Current Concerns (Switzerland) , Voltaire Network, 24 April 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article200917.html
