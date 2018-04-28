17 eyewitnesses testify before the OPCW

Upon the request of Russia, on 27 April, 17 eye witnesses of the alleged chemical attack that took place at Douma, came to testify before the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemcial Weapons. Every one of these 17 witnesses confirmed that this chemical attack never took place.

These individuals are Syrian citizens that appear in a video that the White Helmets has broadcast across the world as proof of a “chemical attack” in Douma where the directors of this hospital are based.

Delegations from the United States, the United Kingdom and France have protested against what they qualified as a “show” and have even guaranteed that they can provide evidence that contradicts the declarations of these witnesses. However they have not produced them.

Considering that the video of the White Helmets met the evidentiary threshold that the Syrian government used chemical weapons, the United States, France and the United Kingdom bombed Syria on 14 April.

For its part, the Russian Federation’s delegation stressed that the reaction of the three Western powers - bombing Syria before the declarations of eye witnesses that deny that a chemical attack took place, demonstrates that these countries are acting in bad faith and that all this was a manipulation aimed at justifying bombing the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Russian delegation announced at the meeting that the Russian Federation will not permit any new aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic.