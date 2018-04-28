Voltaire Network

17 eyewitnesses testify before the OPCW

Voltaire Network
+

Upon the request of Russia, on 27 April, 17 eye witnesses of the alleged chemical attack that took place at Douma, came to testify before the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemcial Weapons. Every one of these 17 witnesses confirmed that this chemical attack never took place.

These individuals are Syrian citizens that appear in a video that the White Helmets has broadcast across the world as proof of a “chemical attack” in Douma where the directors of this hospital are based.

Delegations from the United States, the United Kingdom and France have protested against what they qualified as a “show” and have even guaranteed that they can provide evidence that contradicts the declarations of these witnesses. However they have not produced them.

Considering that the video of the White Helmets met the evidentiary threshold that the Syrian government used chemical weapons, the United States, France and the United Kingdom bombed Syria on 14 April.

For its part, the Russian Federation’s delegation stressed that the reaction of the three Western powers - bombing Syria before the declarations of eye witnesses that deny that a chemical attack took place, demonstrates that these countries are acting in bad faith and that all this was a manipulation aimed at justifying bombing the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Russian delegation announced at the meeting that the Russian Federation will not permit any new aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “17 eyewitnesses testify before the OPCW”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 28 April 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article200944.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The fiasco of the bombing raid on Syria
The Skripal Affair: A Lie Too Far?
The Skripal Affair: A Lie Too Far?
by Michael Jabara Carley
Washington forces its allies to accept a bipolar world
Emmanuel Macron's Speech at the United States Congress
Emmanuel Macron’s Speech at the United States Congress
by Emmanuel Macron, Voltaire Network
 
Seventy years of subjection to the US and NATO
“The Art of War”
Seventy years of subjection to the US and NATO
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
The anti-Russian hysteria
«Current Concerns», n°8, April 18, 2018
The anti-Russian hysteria
Partners
 