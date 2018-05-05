Joint Statement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China

The Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China:

Confirm their unwavering support for the comprehensive and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as endorsed by the UNSC Resolution 2231 (2015);

Recognize that the sustainable implementation of the JCPOA proved to be a significant contribution in strengthening global nuclear non-proliferation architecture as well as international security as a whole;

Persuaded that the conclusion of the JCPOA clearly demonstrated that non-proliferation issues can only be addressed through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the NPT;

Support the essential and independent role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in verification and monitoring in Iran in light of the UNSC resolution 2231 (2015) and welcome the regular confirmations by the IAEA Director General that Iran is in full compliance with it’s commitments under the JCPOA;

Support the role of the Joint Commission established to carry out functions assigned to it in the JCPOA;

Emphasize the urgent necessity for all parties to the JCPOA to rigorously adhere to and fully implement their commitments under it, and for all NPT State-Parties to support implementation of the JCPOA, including by refraining from actions that undermine implementation of commitments under the JCPOA.